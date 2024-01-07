WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $207.98 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, WAX has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $207.98 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,110,061,305 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395,041,331 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,109,694,145.8812833 with 3,394,674,172.8026047 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06339378 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,625,387.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

