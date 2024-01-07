Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $1.19 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

