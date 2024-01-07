World Mobile Token One Day Volume Tops $2.12 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $69.87 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,641,087 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

