World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00077087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00025807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001403 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,641,087 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

