WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $223.06 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $223.06 million and approximately $2.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002411 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00021978 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0223137 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

