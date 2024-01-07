Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $18.54 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.54 billion and approximately $12,884.27 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,117,265 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,513,698,485.298 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.52717478 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $16,202.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

