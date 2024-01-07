Wrapped TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $530,236.31 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.15 billion and $530,236.31 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,282,928,067 coins and its circulating supply is 88,282,922,947 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,286,422,895.5514 with 88,286,420,922.13315 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10395152 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $895,106.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

