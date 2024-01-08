1inch Network (1INCH) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $495.22 million and $66.05 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,129,418,701 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

