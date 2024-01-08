225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of 225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Get Free Report) (NYSE:POT) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.78. Approximately 21,744,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average daily volume of 1,754,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.83.
225679 (POT.TO) Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.78.
About 225679 (POT.TO)
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 225679 (POT.TO)
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.