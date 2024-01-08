4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO David Kirn Sells 40,732 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

