ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.50

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $842,480.52 and approximately $95.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.77 or 1.00039364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00184644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000835 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $119.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

