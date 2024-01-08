Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Accolade Stock Up 4.3 %

ACCD traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 259,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

