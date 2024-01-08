aelf (ELF) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $408.42 million and $46.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,324,840 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

