Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Up 1.7%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.91). Approximately 33,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.88).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In related news, insider Chris Sullivan purchased 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £244,900 ($312,173.36). 63.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

