Algorand 1-Day Volume Reaches $169.15 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $169.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,393,206 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

