Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells 8,514 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcellx Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 513,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.02.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. Analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
ACLX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
