Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.36 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $128.36 million and $14.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001986 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001530 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,106,718 coins and its circulating supply is 178,106,602 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

