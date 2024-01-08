Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42.57 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,896.34 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $918.85 billion and approximately $42.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00524818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00176077 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018357 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,593,156 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
