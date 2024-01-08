Bitcoin Latinum Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $31.94 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

