Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.60

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bouygues
Bouygues Price Performance
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.