Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 38,336 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 872,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,821. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.