CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.89 million and $3.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04688182 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,432,081.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

