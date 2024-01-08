Compound Market Cap Reaches $404.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.16 or 0.00107611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $404.50 million and $51.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00021082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002156 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,538 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,063,365.16808916 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.68126662 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $45,866,810.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

