Conning Inc. Sells 58,044 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,044 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

