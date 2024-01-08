Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,831. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

