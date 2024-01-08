Critical Comparison: Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources N/A -20.00% 7.73%

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.78 billion 1.30 $271.85 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.14 -$18.84 million ($0.04) -1.83

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 2 2 0 0 1.50 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 41.78%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

