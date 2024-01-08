Decred One Day Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.73 or 0.00033682 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $248.03 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00107069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,769,001 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

