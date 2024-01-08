DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $150.41 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. DEI has a market capitalization of $150.41 million and approximately $409.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

