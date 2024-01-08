DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $141.07 million and $4.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,004.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00144862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.00535623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00313056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00194967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,749,515,289 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.