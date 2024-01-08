ELIS Price Tops $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $10,008.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.43 or 1.00070458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009751 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00185313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02440097 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,282.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

