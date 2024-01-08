Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $240.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.29 or 0.00043202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00144058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00540010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00314448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00195252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,938,568 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.