Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $561.49 million and $96.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00028348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00021217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 828,890,126 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

