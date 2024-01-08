Flare 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.95 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $553.03 million and $6.95 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,723,507,164 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,710,027,719.906834 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01748247 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,835,407.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

