Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Up 38.3%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 38.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Fuse Medical Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
