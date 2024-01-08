GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $501.84 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $501.84 million and $1.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00010770 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.77 or 1.00039364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00184644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003365 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,761 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,412.51566596 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.94774343 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,460,832.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.