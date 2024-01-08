GateToken Market Cap Reaches $501.84 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00010770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $501.84 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.77 or 1.00039364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00184644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003365 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,761 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,412.51566596 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.94774343 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,460,832.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

