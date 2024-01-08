GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $501.39 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $501.39 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00010806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,774.72 or 0.99952313 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009789 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00179702 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003389 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,762 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,412.51566596 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.94774343 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,460,832.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

