GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 589,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,114% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

