Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Sells £107,500 in Stock

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Free Report) insider Victor Bolduev sold 10,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £107,500 ($137,029.96).

LON:GPL remained flat at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,204. Graft Polymer Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £810,940.00 and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom, Slovenia, and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral, natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; and GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals.

