Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $1.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,616.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00144102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.00537265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00312453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00196798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

