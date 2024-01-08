Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0801

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $110.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,870 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.46195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07398048 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $86,759,090.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

