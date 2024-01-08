Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $139,847.16 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

