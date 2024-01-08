Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.48

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00015990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $108.79 million and $9.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,537,969 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

