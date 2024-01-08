Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.59 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00016202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $110.69 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,537,119 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

