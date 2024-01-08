Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Insider Sells $54,607.42 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HHH stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.77. 169,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

