Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76.
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
