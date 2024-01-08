Internet Computer Price Reaches $13.15 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00028290 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.98 billion and $420.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,856,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,038,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

