IOTA One Day Volume Tops $40.02 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $768.61 million and approximately $40.02 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

