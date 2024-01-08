Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,145. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

