iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.37

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 742211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

